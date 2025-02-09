Sports week celebration held at Sahiwal coal power plant

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Spring Festival of 2025, also known as the Chinese New Year, brought together the Pakistani and Chinese staff at the Sahiwal coal power plant, in an extraordinary display of unity, camaraderie, and cross-cultural bonding.

The Chinese zodiac year of the Snake was welcomed with great enthusiasm and excitement, as employees from both nations came together to celebrate not only the arrival of the New Year but also the strong friendship between the two cultures, said a press release issued according to the organizers here.

The celebration was marked by a series of exciting sports and games, underscoring the spirit of brotherhood and the shared joy of working together.

At the heart of the celebration were a variety of competitive and fun-filled games that encouraged teamwork, interaction, and mutual respect.

One of the standout events was the classic game of Tug of War, a fierce contest that saw the maintenance department team emerge victorious.

Their victory was celebrated with loud cheers, as they triumphed over their competitors from the admin building team, who finished in second place.

The game demonstrated not only the physical strength of the participants but also their ability to work together towards a common goal. The moment was made even more memorable when the company’s leadership, including CEO Li Xin, Party President Xu Jingyun, Vice President Xeng Ming, and Vice President Huang Xuewen, distributed trophies and gifts to the winners.

Another memorable event was the Relay race, which brought out the competitive spirit of the participants.

The boys from the operations department were the ones who took the top spot, securing the first place in a thrilling race.

However, it was the team that followed in second place that truly stood out, as it included Miss Han Xiaoxia, a female contestant from China, who showcased remarkable athleticism and determination.

The relay race further highlighted the importance of teamwork, as each member of both teams had to rely on the others to achieve success. The Pakistani and Chinese staff worked together to achieve victory and celebrated the spirit of competition.

The frog races, brought out the playful side of everyone, as participants competed to see whose frog could jump the farthest. The imaginary boat races were another quirky and fun event, where teams raced against each other in an imaginary boat, relying on their teamwork and creativity to cross the finish line first.

As CEO Li Xin, Party President Xu Jingyun, Vice President Xeng Ming, and Vice President Huang Xuewen took part in the games and distributed trophies and gifts.

The event provided a space for the staff to learn from one another, share their traditions, and develop a deeper understanding of each other’s cultures.

The Chinese Spring Festival celebration of 2025 was a beautiful example of how cultural differences can be embraced and celebrated in a work environment. This celebration served as a powerful reminder of the incredible value of unity and the joy that comes from working together as one.