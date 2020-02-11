Sports week starts at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET)

Annual Sports Week of the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur on Tuesday at the University premises

Incharge Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr.

Taha Hussain, Deans, Chairman and all other teaching staff will be present on the occasion.

Different sporting events will be held during the week, enabling the students to develop in a holistic manner.

The VC appreciated the students for participating in sports with a great zeal.