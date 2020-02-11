UrduPoint.com
Sports Week Starts At Mehran University Of Engineering And Technology (MUET)

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:50 PM

Sports week starts at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET)

Annual Sports Week of the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur on Tuesday at the University premises

SUKKUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Annual Sports Week of the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur on Tuesday at the University premises.

Incharge Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr.

Taha Hussain, Deans, Chairman and all other teaching staff will be present on the occasion.

Different sporting events will be held during the week, enabling the students to develop in a holistic manner.

The VC appreciated the students for participating in sports with a great zeal.

