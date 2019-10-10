UrduPoint.com
Sports Week To Be Organized For Promoting Healthy Activities Among Youth

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:47 PM

To promote healthy and constructive activities among the youth, Sports Weeks would be organized in secondary and higher secondary level education institutes throughout Shaheed Benazirabad division

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :To promote healthy and constructive activities among the youth, Sports Weeks would be organized in secondary and higher secondary level education institutes throughout Shaheed Benazirabad division.

A meeting presided over by commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, decided that all High, Higher Secondary Schools and Colleges of the division will organize 'Sports Week' in the first week of December during which contests would be held in cricket, Badminton, Wanjh wati (a traditional sport of Sindh), Musical Chair, Racing, Jumping and Spelling Bee among other sports.

The commissioner said that in first phase sport competitions would be held among students of sixth to tenth classes at tehsil and district level while those getting prominent position in games would participate competitions conducted at the division level.

The commissioner instructed officials of Education Department to prepare plan to celebrate sports week and submit the same with concerned Deputy Commissioner and commissioner office within a week.

He added that sports contests should be held in public and private educational institutions and those winning positions shall be given rewards from the administration for demonstrating their outstanding performance during the competitions.

The commissioner advised Deputy Commissioners Shaheed Benazirabad and Noushehro Feroze to organize scientific fairs on the pattern of Sanghar District and play role in finalizing the programs and also supervise the arrangements for sports week.

Officers of Revenue, Education, Information, sports and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

