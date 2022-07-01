Sports will further strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye relations, says Oguz Konzanli

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The popularity of Archery in Pakistan is astonishing and Karachi also has a lot of Archery talent.

Pak-Turk relations will be further strengthened through the sports, said Turkish Deputy Consul General in Karachi Oguz konzanli during a meeting with a delegation of "Sports for All" activists working at the grassroots level for sports in Karachi.

According to a communique here on Friday, the Deputy CG said that our cooperation with Pakistan would continue at all levels.

The delegation led by Shahid Hashmi, chairman of Sports for All,included Hassan Abdullah, an Asian-certified archery coach, and other male and female coaches.

Oguz Konzanli said that the friendship between Turkiye and Pakistan was getting stronger than ever in all walks of life.

On this occasion, Shahid Hashmi, Chairman, Sports for All, said that our association had been working for sports in educational institutions in Karachi for the last many years.

Working from the grassroots level for the promotion of sports, the establishment of sports relations between Turkiye and Pakistan can help Pakistani athletes learn a lot from Turkish sports officials, coaches and athletes in other sports, including archery.

"The common culture of both the countries also brings us closer to each other. We will try our best to take advantage of this rare opportunity and bring our athletes' sports to world class."