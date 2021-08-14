Sports Writers Association KP beat Directorate General to win Azadi Cricket Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Shahid Afridi and Saad Bin Owais guided sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a convincing 33 runs victory against Directorate General Sports KP team in the Independence Day Cricket match played here at Qayyum Sports Complex on a portable pitch here on Saturday.

To celebrate the 75th Independence Day, the cricket match was witnessed by a jamp-packed spectators present on this occasion with their vociferous response, chatting slogans Pakistan Zindabad, Kashmir Bane Ga Pakistan, Nara-e-Tabbeen, Allah Ho Akbar.

The match turned into a jubilation with some stunning performances from both the teams. Skipper of SWA, KP team Imran Yousafzai won the toss and elected to bat first. Only top order batsman Irsad added 20 runs, the two openers Azmat Ullah and Adnan Shahid went earlier on 4 and 7 score.

After a tumbling in batting, both Saad and Shahid Afridi controlled the two ends and played a key role by steering the team total of good and tough targets.

Saad added 60 runs by hitting seven towering sixes and one boundary while Shahid Afridi scored 27 runs including four sixes. Irfan Mosazai scored 21 runs with two sixes and one boundary was the other top contributor. Irshad in his 20 runs knock hit three sixes as well.

Thus SWA, KP set a 169 runs target in the allotted 14 overs match with the loss of seven wickets. For Directorate General Sports KP Saleem Raza took two wickets, Abid, Faisal and Yousaf took one wicket each while Zafran took two wickets.

In reply, Directorate General Sports KP bundled out for 136 runs in 13.3 overs. Saleem Raza, who was recently promoted to PBS-19 as Director Development scored 73 runs, hitting four sixes and 10 boundaries. Saleem was the pick of the pack. Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak made nine runs with two boundaries, Zafran scored 11 runs with one boundary and a six, Muneer Abbas made 9 runs with two boundaries, and Pir Abdullah Shah, the Director Sports Merged Area scored 19 runs with two sixes and one boundary.

Thus Directorate General Sports KP failed to chase the target and thus SWA, KP won the match by 33 runs. Shahid Afridi took three wickets, Saad Bin Owais took two wickets for 7 runs, Irshad, Haq Nawaz took one wicket each. Ijaz Ahmad bowled two overs and gave 26 runs.

In the Tug of War the Sports Writers Association, KP team defeated the Directorate General Sports KP team by 2-1. The Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the Directorate of Youth have jointly organized a cricket match and 11 other Games, followed by a stunning firework display. There were hundreds and thousands of spectators, families at the Independence Day Games and eye-catching fireworks. Director Youth Saleem Jan Marwat, Anwar Zeb, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznai, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, AD Games Zakir Ullah, Director Events Niamat Ullah, Deputy Director Youth Aziz Ullah Khan, Director Finance Amjad Iqbal, Manager Account Tariq Khan, Administrator Jaffar Shah, In-charge Venues Yousaf Afridi and large number of spectators were also present. In the Tug of War SWA KP defeated Directorate General Sports KP by 2-1 in the final.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak gave away trophies, cash prizes and certificates. All the winners of 12 different Independence Day Games were awarded Rs. 10,000 as cash prize and Rs. 5000 given to runners-up. Saad Bin Owais gave Rs. 20,000 as Man of the Final Match award while a commendation certificate of appreciation was awarded to Saleem Raza for his excellent batting and bowling.