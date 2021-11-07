Sports Writers Association KP elections on Nov 11

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of the General Body of sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held at Media Center Peshawar on Sunday with outgoing President SWA, KP Ijaz Ahmad Khan in the chair.

General Secretary Imran Yousafzai and a large number of other officials and members participated in the general council. The meeting also approved the accounts for the last three years and also made suggestions for making the association more active.

Earlier, President Sports Writers Association Ijaz Ahmed gave a 3 year performance in which he showed excellent performance during his last three years tenure as president. During this time four media festivals were organized by the association in which Nazim Peshawar Media Festival, Nathia Gali Sports Festival, Peshawar Sports Festival and Jashan-e-Azadi Media Festival were successful organized wherein all the members participated in these festival were provided track-suite, shoes, cash prizes to the position holders, medals and trophies.

He said"These festival not only the members of the SWA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but all the journalists of the and members of the Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalists took part enthusiastically for which the association is very grateful to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for extended all out support.

" He said the Association also held five tours for the members to Naran, Kalam, Nathia Gali, Haripur, Kumrat, Gabin Jabba and Abbottabad. Journalists from Karachi, Quetta and other cities were taken care of during the 33rd National Games, Inter-Provincial Games, U23, U21, U16, Persons with Different Abilities Games twice.

The Sports Writers Association played a key role in the success of the National Games, KP Games, Inter-Provincial Games, U23, U21 and U16 Games. Secretary Imran Yousafzai also highlighted the performance of the association. Treasurer Asim Shiraz presented the accounts which were approved and a committee headed by former president Ijaz Ahmed was set up for the new election. The other members of the election committee were Amjad Ali and Shahabuddin.

The candidates will submit their nomination papers till Nov 8 (Monday). The final list will be released after the scrutiny, while voting for the election will take place on November 11 from 9 am to 12 noon.