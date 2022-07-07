Sports Writers KP to hold awards ceremony, international sports conference

Sports Writers Association (SWA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would hold annual awards ceremony for media persons from print, electronic and social media

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Sports Writers Association (SWA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would hold annual awards ceremony for media persons from print, electronic and social media.

An international conference to invite leading sports journalists from 10 different countries around the world would also be held.

This was stated by president Sports Writers Association KP Asim Shiraz after the general body meeting held here.

Former presidents of SWA KP Ijaz Ahmad Khan, Kashif Uddin Sayed, Nadir Khawjah, senior member Shakeel Ur Rehman, general secretary SWA KP Shahid Afridi, senior vice president Imran Yousafzai and other officials and members were also present.

Asim Shiraz announced that in August SWA KP would hold its annual award ceremony wherein Life Time Achievement and other awards would be given to its members from print, electronic and social media.

A committee comprising senior journalists would be constituted which would assess performances in different disciplines.

All print and electronic media reporters have been directed to submit their best performance reports and videos till August 31.

President SWA said that it was decided to take concrete steps for the success of the International Sports Writers Federation Conference which would be held in Peshawar in the last week of October this year and assured their full cooperation in this regard.

The meeting decided that a delegation of officials of the Sports Writers Association would soon meet provincial Sports Minister Atif Khan.