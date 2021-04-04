UrduPoint.com
Sprained Foot Sidelines Hornets' Hayward

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Sprained foot sidelines Hornets' Hayward

Los Angeles, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will miss at least four weeks with a sprained right foot, the NBA team said Saturday.

The injury means Hayward, who joined Charlotte as a free agent on a four-year, $120 million contract in November, won't make the trip to Boston on Sunday to face his former team the Celtics.

Hayward, who was hurt in the second quarter of a 114-97 victory over the Pacers on Friday, will be re-evaluated in about four weeks, the Hornets said.

"The initial diagnosis was confirmed via a physician's exam and studies (Saturday) in Indianapolis," the team said in a statement.

"Further updates on his status will be provided as appropriate." Hayward is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 34.0 minutes per game over the course of 44 appearances (all starts) this season with the Hornets.

He is shooting 41.4% from the three-point line and set a career-high in scoring on January 6 with 44 points against the Atlanta Hawks.

It's another injury blow for a Charlotte team that is already without star rookie LaMelo Ball, who is out indefinitely with a broken wrist as they try to maintain or improve upon their fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

