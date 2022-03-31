Spring festival marathon race held in city

A large number of people participated in marathon race held in connection with spring festival here on Thursday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A large number of people participated in marathon race held in connection with spring festival here on Thursday.

The race was started from Eid Gah and culminated at sports ground while wheelchair race was also conducted for special persons.

Later prize distribution ceremony was held at sports ground in which Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan awarded prizes among winners.

According to results, in mens race category Waqas bagged first position, Kaleem stood second and Qurban Ali remained third.

In wheelchairs women category, Amina Nazeer took first position, Ishrat second and Maryum Aslam remained third.

In wheelchairs men category, Ahmad Yar first, Muhammad Amir second and Azam Mukhtar stood third.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Amir Karim Khan said that sports competitions were held on the eve of spring festival to promote healthy environment.

He further said that the participation of athletes in spring festival was encouraging and added that the purpose of decorating spring festival was to provide recreational opportunities to the citizens.

District sports officer Muhammad Farooq and others were present.