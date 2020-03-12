UrduPoint.com
Spring Festival Sports Events Under Way In Full Swing: Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:59 PM

Spring festival sports events under way in full swing: Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Thursday that the Punjab Sports Department was organising Jashan-e-Baharan sports events in all parts of Punjab province

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Thursday that the Punjab Sports Department was organising Jashan-e-Baharan sports events in all parts of Punjab province.

He said Jashan-e-Baharan (Spring festival) sports events would continue till March 31, 2020. "Punjab's thousands of male and female players from all nine divisions are exhibiting their potential with great passion at Jashan-e-Baharan sports events," he added.

Rai Taimoor said that students from different educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities are also taking part in Jashan-e-Baharan sports competitions quite actively. "The Punjab Sports Department is also organising Jashan-e-Baharan Physical Disabled Sports Mela for special people in different parts of the province under the supervision of respective divisional and district sports officers," he added.

He said that several districts of Punjab are holding boys and girls inter-school sports competitions to engage young generation in healthy and positive activities.

The competitions of hockey, cricket, badminton, football, volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, table tennis, basketball, cycling, marathon and mini marathon race, karate, gymnastics, taekwondo, athletics, tug-of-war, deaf cricket, mas-wrestling, mat wrestling, wheelchair race, boxing, rugby, shooting ball, archery, wushu and desi kushti, will be organised in all nine divisions of Punjab from March 13 to 31, 2020.

