Spring Sports Gala To Start From Mar 1

Muhammad Rameez Published February 08, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Deputy commissioner Salman Khan Tuesday announced to organize spring sports gala at tahsil and district level in Khanewal from March 1 to March 15 in line with spring celebrations (Jashn-e-Baharaan)

Presiding over a meeting here, DC asked sports department to come up with a two-week plan by Feb 11, Friday, to bring life back to sports grounds and indoor sports facilities.

It was decided that athletes would participate in contests including Kabaddi, Tug of War, football, cricket, basketball, table tennis, Karate, Wushu, volleyball, kick boxing, Bed Minton, Javellin throw , Mud Wrestling, Athletics, archery and other games.

DC formed a committee to organize spring sports gala and directed officials to also plan other colourful programmes for spring festival.

Additional deputy commissioners Omar Sherazi, Muhammad Akhtar Mundhera, assistant commissioners, local government and sports departments officials were present.

