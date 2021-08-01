Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead of final Test

South Africa overcame the loss of injured star forward Pieter-Steph du Toit on Saturday to score 21 unanswered second-half points, beat the British and Irish Lions 27-9 and level the series ahead of the final Test

The dominance of the Springboks after half-time yielded tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am and the tourists finished a well-beaten team before the August 7 series decider, also in Cape Town.