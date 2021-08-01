UrduPoint.com

Springboks Beat Lions 27-9 To Level Series Ahead Of Final Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 18 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 12:14 AM

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :South Africa overcame the loss of injured star forward Pieter-Steph du Toit on Saturday to score 21 unanswered second-half points, beat the British and Irish Lions 27-9 and level the series ahead of the final Test.

The dominance of the Springboks after half-time yielded tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am and the tourists finished a well-beaten team before the August 7 series decider, also in Cape Town.

