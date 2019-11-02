UrduPoint.com
Springboks Lead England 12-6 At Half In World Cup Final

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:57 PM

South Africa led England 12-6 at half-time in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday after a brutal, kick-dominated first 40 first minutes

Yokohama, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :South Africa led England 12-6 at half-time in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday after a brutal, kick-dominated first 40 first minutes.

Fly-half Handre Pollard slotted four penalties as the two-time champions took advantage of English indiscipline in Yokohama in a repeat of the 2007 final won by the Springboks.

England, World Cup winners in 2003, suffered a blow when prop Kyle Sinckler went off after just three minutes following a collision with team-mate Maro Itoje.

Pollard had missed a sitter but he made no mistake from beneath the posts to open the scoring after nine minutes.

England captain Owen Farrell levelled matters in the 22nd minute after Springboks lock Lood De Jager was forced off with a serious shoulder injury.

Pollard quickly restored South Africa's advantage with another three-pointer, only for Farrell to hit back five minutes before the break.

But further indiscretions from Billy Vunipola and Dan Cole allowed Pollard to extend the Boks' lead to six going into half-time.

South Africa have never lost a World Cup final, having first won in 1995 on home soil when Nelson Mandela presented the trophy to Springboks captain Francois Pienaar in an iconic moment.

