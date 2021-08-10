Springboks make 10 changes to team for Argentina Test

South Africa have rested 10 of the team that started in a series-winning victory over the British and Irish Lions last weekend for a Rugby Championship opener against Argentina on Saturday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :South Africa have rested 10 of the team that started in a series-winning victory over the British and Irish Lions last weekend for a Rugby Championship opener against Argentina on Saturday.

The five Springboks retained are captain Siya Kolisi, fellow forwards Jasper Wiese, Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth and scrum-half Cobus Reinach.

Coach Jacques Nienaber hinted when naming a 42-man squad for matches on successive Saturdays against the Pumas that he would rest many of those who took part in the 2-1 series triumph over the Lions.

While many stars of three bruising battles with the Lions, like lock-cum-flanker Franco Mostert take a break, injuries ruled out scrum-half Faf de Klerk and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Nienaber stressed that fielding what many observers will view as a virtual second-strong side should not be interpreted as a belief that Argentina will be easily conquered.

"Argentina are very physical, so we need to stand up to that challenge in every contest," said Nienaber of the South Americans, who won one Test and drew another in Wales recently.

"Their pack is renowned for making their presence felt, so our set pieces need to be spot on and it will be important to dominate at the contact points.

"We need to deliver an accurate performance all around and it is vital that we capitalise on the opportunities we have to score points." France-based hooker Joseph Dweba wins his first cap, taking over from Bongi Mbonambi, while recalled tighthead prop Wilco Louw also starts in place of Frans Malherbe.

- 'Mobile hooker' - "Joseph is hard worker and a mobile hooker, which will be valuable traits against a physical side such as Argentina," said Nienaber.

"He has shown what he can do for Bordeaux-Begles and previously for the Cheetahs, so we are excited to see him make a step up to Test level." Louw from English Premiership club Harlequins fell out of favour two seasons ago and was not part of the squad that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Nienaber has reverted to a 6-2 forwards-backs split on the bench with two starters, full-back Damian Willemse and inside centre Francois Steyn, able to cover multiple backline positions.

The eight replacements include 37-year-old fly-half Morne Steyn, who came on in the second half in Cape Town last Saturday and kicked the series-deciding penalty one minute from time.

It completed a remarkable double for the playmaker, who achieved the same feat in 2009 against the Lions, slotting a penalty at the death to win that series.

With flanker Kwagga Smith and Willemse promoted to the starting line-up from the bench of last Saturday, lock Marvin Orie and loose forward Dan du Preez come in.

Team (15-1)South Africa: Damian Willemse; Sibusiso Nkosi, Jesse Kriel, Francois Steyn, Aphelele Fassi; Elton Jantjies, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Wilco Louw, Joseph Dweba, Ox NcheReplacements: Malcolm Marx, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Marvin Orie, Marco van Staden, Dan du Preez, Herschel Jantjies, Morne Steyn