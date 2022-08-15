Springboks name uncapped Moodie for Australia Tests

Uncapped utility back Canan Moodie was included in a 34-man South Africa squad on Monday for two Rugby Championship matches in Australia

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Uncapped utility back Canan Moodie was included in a 34-man South Africa squad on Monday for two Rugby Championship matches in Australia.

The Springboks face the Wallabies in Adelaide on August 27 and the teams meet again in Sydney on September 3.

Moodie, a 19-year-old from United Rugby Championship runners-up the Bulls, joined the squad last week as cover after winger Kurt-Lee Arendse was suspended for four matches.

He failed to make the matchday squad against New Zealand last Saturday, a match South Africa lost 35-23, but travels to Australia to cover the full-back and wing positions.

"We are excited to see how Canan slots in during the next few weeks and how he adapts to our structures and systems," said coach Jacques Nienaber.

Right wing has been a problem position for the Rugby World Cup champions this season with first choice Cheslin Kolbe breaking his jaw against Wales last month.

The Toulon speedster has been ruled out until the final match of the Rugby Championship, against Argentina in Durban on September 24.

Arendse replaced Kolbe in the first of two matches against the All Blacks and, after scoring a try in a 26-10 triumph, was sent off late in the Test and banned for four internationals.

Jesse Kriel succeeded Arendse for the second clash with New Zealand, but lasted just 10 minutes before being injured and centre Lukhanyo Am moved to the wing.

Nienaber has named only two specialist hookers, Malcolm Marx and Joseph Dweba, with an injury ruling out regular first or second choice Bongi Mbonambi for four weeks.

- Versatile Fourie - Nienaber has included flanker-hooker Deon Fourie among 18 forwards, stressing the versatility of the 35-year-old who last month became the oldest player to win a first Springbok cap.

"Deon has been practising his lineout throws, so we are confident he will be able to fill any void that may arise in Australia," said the coach.

Scrum-half Cobus Reinach has been recalled after missing the first five matches of the season through injury.

"The last time we beat the Wallabies in Australia was in 2013, so we have a big mountain to climb," said Nienaber.

"We have looked at our last game against New Zealand and we know what areas we need to improve on, and we will work hard to iron out those aspects.

"We know that we have to be at our best to fight back in the next four matches of the competition and remain in contention to win it."