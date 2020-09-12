UrduPoint.com
Springboks Pollard To Have Knee Injury Scan On Monday

Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:48 PM

Springboks Pollard to have knee injury scan on Monday

South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard will have tests next week on a knee injury suffered in the loss to Racing 92, his club Montpellier said on Saturday

Montpellier, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard will have tests next week on a knee injury suffered in the loss to Racing 92, his club Montpellier said on Saturday.

Pollard, 26, was hospitalised after a collision on Friday with Racing's Baptiste Chouzenoux in the second-half and will undergo an MRI scan on Monday.

The fly-half, who joined the French side after lifting the Webb Ellis trophy in Japan last November, scored a penalty goal in the 41-17 defeat in Paris before suffering the injury with 18 minutes to play.

