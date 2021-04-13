Springboks' World Cup winner Jantjies joins struggling Pau

South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Elton Jantjies is joining French club Pau until the end of the season, the struggling Top 14 side announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Elton Jantjies is joining French club Pau until the end of the season, the struggling Top 14 side announced on Tuesday.

Pau are in desperate need of a playmaker following injuries to regular fly-halves Antoine Hastoy and Mike Harris.

The 30-year-old, who has played 37 times for the Springboks and was a member of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad, is set to arrive next week, the club said, after his present employer, the Lions, the Johannesburg franchise, agreed to release him straight away.

Jantjies is expected to feature against the British and Irish Lions this summer with the first Test on July 3.

"Elton's experience will be invaluable for the home stretch of the season," said Pau president Bernard Pontneau.

"He is a player who will bring confidence to the group. His arrival allows us to secure a position impacted by injuries."Pau, who are currently 13th in the league, host 12th-placed Bayonne on Friday, with six rounds of the regular season remaining.

The relegation play off is set for the weekend of June 11-13.