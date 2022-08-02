UrduPoint.com

Sprinters Shajar, Aneela Out Of Medal Race

Muhammad Rameez Published August 02, 2022

Sprinters Shajar, Aneela out of medal race

Pakistan's sprinters Shajar Abbas and Aneela Gulzar failed to move to next rounds as they finished fourth and last in their respective heats of first round of 100m race of men and women events at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham on Tuesday

Shajar, who appeared in heat four of 100m race, finished fourth with a time of 10.38. Jamaica's Conroy Jones, finished the heat in a time of 10.28 and Scotland's Adam Thomas, who finished second as he ran a time of 10.30 advanced to next round Erric Harrison Jr of Trinidad and Tobago remained third as he ran a time of 10.37.

In the women's 100m race, Pakistan's Aneela ended last in her as well as in all heats as she took 14.01 to cover the distance.

