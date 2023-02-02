UrduPoint.com

Spurs Boss Conte 'already Feeling Better' After Gallbladder Surgery

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Spurs boss Conte 'already feeling better' after gallbladder surgery

London, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday he was "already feeling better" after undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder.

The Italian, 53, faces a spell away from the dugout after a medical assessment decided an operation was needed to ease severe abdominal pain.

"Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation," said a Tottenham statement issued earlier Wednesday.

After the operation, Conte -- set to miss several matches while he recovers -- posted on Instagram: "Thank you for your lovely messages, my surgery has gone well and I'm already feeling better.

"Now's time to recover, I can't wait to get back on the field with the team."Conte's assistant, Cristian Stellini, is set to stand in for Sunday's match at home to Manchester City.

Former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Conte took over at Spurs in November 2021, leading his team to Champions League qualification in his first season in charge.

Related Topics

November Sunday From Chelsea Manchester City Juventus Tottenham Inter Milan Instagram

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

22 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

30 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

30 minutes ago
 Kashmiris still waiting for inalienable right of s ..

Kashmiris still waiting for inalienable right of self determination: Human right ..

30 minutes ago
 ECP should organize transparent elections in KP, P ..

ECP should organize transparent elections in KP, Punjab: Legal expert and former ..

33 minutes ago
 Imdadullah Bosal posted Chief Secretary of Khyber ..

Imdadullah Bosal posted Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.