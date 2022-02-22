UrduPoint.com

Spurs Boss Conte Says Kane Fit To Face Burnley

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 22, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Spurs boss Conte says Kane fit to face Burnley

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has said star forward Harry Kane will be fit to face Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has said star forward Harry Kane will be fit to face Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The England captain was hit on the back during a superb two-goal effort in a stunning 3-2 win at Manchester City last weekend that saw the reigning champions' lead at the top of the table cut to six points.

Conte, during a pre-match news conference on Tuesday, joked Kane would play at Burnley's Turf Moor ground even if he had one leg.

"Harry had a hit on his back but he has to play. Even if he has one leg, he has to play," the Italian added.

"He is good (fit).

He knows the importance he has to our team." Conte also said Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga were still sidelined, while Sergio Reguilon was doubtful for the match against relegation candidates Burnley following a recent bout of coronavirus.

"Skipp and Tanganga are recovering. They're still not ready for the game against Burnley," explained Conte.

"Sergio (Reguilon), in the training session yesterday (Monday) he wasn't present and we'll see today. We hope they can all recover soon."Despite beating City, Tottenham are eighth in the table and seven points adrift of a Champions League place although they do have at least two games in hand on all the top four.

Related Topics

Lead All Top Manchester City Premier League Tottenham Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commissioner Rwp for making plantation campaign a ..

Commissioner Rwp for making plantation campaign a success

2 minutes ago
 UK to Sanction Russian Lawmakers Who Voted for DPR ..

UK to Sanction Russian Lawmakers Who Voted for DPR, LPR Recognition - Foreign Of ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says Lavrov-Blinken Meeti ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Lavrov-Blinken Meeting Still on Agenda

2 minutes ago
 Moscow on Nord Stream 2: Pipeline Ready but West A ..

Moscow on Nord Stream 2: Pipeline Ready but West Aims to Contain Russia

2 minutes ago
 Registration of crime be ensured in all cases: IGP ..

Registration of crime be ensured in all cases: IGP

4 minutes ago
 UN rights chief decries heightened risk of serious ..

UN rights chief decries heightened risk of serious violations in Ukraine

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>