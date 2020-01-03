UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spurs Boss Mourinho Expecting 'bad News' On Kane Injury

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:42 PM

Spurs boss Mourinho expecting 'bad news' on Kane injury

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is fearing the worst over Harry Kane's hamstring injury, revealing he is expecting "bad news".

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is fearing the worst over Harry Kane's hamstring injury, revealing he is expecting "bad news".

Kane limped off during Spurs' 1-0 defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day and the club are set to find out the extent of the problem before the weekend.

Mourinho has definitely ruled him out of Sunday's FA Cup trip to Middlesbrough and thinks his striker will miss plenty more games.

"I don't know yet, maybe later today we have news but if you ask me just my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more on bad news than good news, that's my feeling," Mourinho said on Friday.

"What the player felt, Harry Kane leaving a match, the way he did it, he didn't think twice, it didn't take him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation.

"Some opinions from the medical department before the test results. I don't think we're going to have good news." The loss of Kane would be a huge blow for Spurs, who are stuttering under Mourinho after an initial bounce following his appointment in November.

Kane has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season.

"Everybody knows who he is, what he is, what he means for the team, the fans, the club," Mourinho said.

"His quality, the routines that the team has playing with him, every minute of every game he doesn't play we miss (him), so every match that he doesn't play we're going to miss him." Christian Eriksen will be at the Riverside Stadium even though his future is unclear.

The midfielder is now free to discuss a move with European clubs while he might also be sold, after telling Spurs he will not be signing a new contract.

"I don't know and I am being honest," Mourinho said when asked about Eriksen's future. "You know the situation. In this moment he can agree with any club for the end of the season. That is one option.

"Another option is a club and himself want to do a deal in January, but in that situation our club is in control.

"We have the control of the situation. Another possibility is he stays. In this moment he is here, he is our player."

Related Topics

Southampton Middlesbrough Riverside January November Sunday Christian From Tottenham

Recent Stories

Over 1000 patients to get quality food at Ganga Ra ..

4 minutes ago

Senate panel for speedily completing road, rail co ..

4 minutes ago

One Killed, 2 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Paris' ..

4 minutes ago

Providing quality education, clean drinking water ..

4 minutes ago

Zia Ullah urges top official of SSGC to improve ga ..

10 minutes ago

Power generation from Tarbela Dam reduced to 342 M ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.