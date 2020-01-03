Spurs boss Mourinho expecting 'bad news' on Kane injury

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is fearing the worst over Harry Kane's hamstring injury, revealing he is expecting "bad news".

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is fearing the worst over Harry Kane's hamstring injury, revealing he is expecting "bad news".

Kane limped off during Spurs' 1-0 defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day and the club are set to find out the extent of the problem before the weekend.

Mourinho has definitely ruled him out of Sunday's FA Cup trip to Middlesbrough and thinks his striker will miss plenty more games.

"I don't know yet, maybe later today we have news but if you ask me just my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more on bad news than good news, that's my feeling," Mourinho said on Friday.

"What the player felt, Harry Kane leaving a match, the way he did it, he didn't think twice, it didn't take him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation.

"Some opinions from the medical department before the test results. I don't think we're going to have good news." The loss of Kane would be a huge blow for Spurs, who are stuttering under Mourinho after an initial bounce following his appointment in November.

Kane has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season.

"Everybody knows who he is, what he is, what he means for the team, the fans, the club," Mourinho said.

"His quality, the routines that the team has playing with him, every minute of every game he doesn't play we miss (him), so every match that he doesn't play we're going to miss him." Christian Eriksen will be at the Riverside Stadium even though his future is unclear.

The midfielder is now free to discuss a move with European clubs while he might also be sold, after telling Spurs he will not be signing a new contract.

"I don't know and I am being honest," Mourinho said when asked about Eriksen's future. "You know the situation. In this moment he can agree with any club for the end of the season. That is one option.

"Another option is a club and himself want to do a deal in January, but in that situation our club is in control.

"We have the control of the situation. Another possibility is he stays. In this moment he is here, he is our player."