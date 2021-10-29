UrduPoint.com

Spurs Boss Nuno Relaxed Over Dele Alli's Future

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

Spurs boss Nuno relaxed over Dele Alli's future

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo said Friday he is relaxed about the long-term future of Dele Alli, who is again finding it tough to break into the first team

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo said Friday he is relaxed about the long-term future of Dele Alli, who is again finding it tough to break into the first team.

The England international, who was frozen out last season under previous Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, was unable to make a nine-man bench for the midweek League Cup win at Burnley.

Fellow midfielder Harry Winks has also barely featured under Nuno, who took charge of the London club ahead of this season.

Winks, 25, has been outspoken about his desire for regular action while Alli, also 25, is unlikely to allow another season to be wasted, meaning the January transfer window could be a potential way out for both players.

Nuno, who refused to say whether either player would be involved against Manchester United on Saturday, is not allowing himself to be distracted by talk of their future.

"They are our players, they are here with us," he said.

"There's nothing to be worried about. It's a situation that we have to work, we have to improve all the players, build momentum on the performance of the players." The Portuguese boss added: "This is what is a squad. Making decisions, taking advantage of the moment, the talent, what we want for the game. All the players we count.

"We are talking about January, so far away, so far away. We have to focus on what we do now." Spurs are welcoming a United side who will be desperate to perform well after last week's 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing huge questions about his position, but Nuno is also feeling the pressure after an indifferent start to life at Spurs.

"There's no manager in the world that's not under pressure. It's part of our job," he said.

"My focus is on what I can control and what I can impact," he added.

Related Topics

World Job London Liverpool Manchester United January All Tottenham

Recent Stories

Authority members re-institute administrative, rev ..

Authority members re-institute administrative, revenue powers to NEPRA chairman

58 seconds ago
 Greece Calls on EU to Pursue Tougher Policy Toward ..

Greece Calls on EU to Pursue Tougher Policy Towards Turkey

1 minute ago
 Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink 2021: Main final on Su ..

Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink 2021: Main final on Sunday

1 minute ago
 Senegal&#039;s President confers the National Orde ..

Senegal&#039;s President confers the National Order of the Lion on Shakhbout bin ..

36 minutes ago
 Aqdar World Summit launches &#039;Tree of the 50 C ..

Aqdar World Summit launches &#039;Tree of the 50 Campaign&#039; to plant 50,000 ..

36 minutes ago
 Iraqi found dead after crossing German-Polish bord ..

Iraqi found dead after crossing German-Polish border

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.