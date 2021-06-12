Spurs hire Paratici as director of football

Tottenham on Saturday announced they had hired Fabio Paratici as their director of football as the Premier League club move closer to finally filling their vacant manager's job

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Tottenham on Saturday announced they had hired Fabio Paratici as their director of football as the Premier League club move closer to finally filling their vacant manager's job.

Paratici recently left his role at Juventus after 11 successful years with the Serie A side, who dominated Italian football for much of his reign.

Although Paratici does not officially start his new position at Tottenham until July 1, the Italian is involved in their troubled managerial search.

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is believed to be close to accepting the job after Tottenham endured a series of embarrassing rejections by their top targets.

Tottenham have been without a manager since sacking Jose Mourinho in April.

Leicester's Brendan Rodgers, Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann, Ajax's Erik ten Hag have all snubbed Tottenham, while their former boss Mauricio Pochettino was unable to persuade Paris Saint Germain to allow him to return to north London.

Tottenham fans will hope Paratici's arrival and the impending hiring of Fonseca will signal a revival after a dismal year which saw their team finish seventh in the Premier League.

"I've known Fabio for a number of years and he brings with him a wealth of experience in scouting, youth and football operations," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said.

"He has an outstanding track record in assembling competitive squads.

"As we all know, Juventus have been a highly successful club and he has been a major part of that. He will be a great addition to the management structure.

"I am delighted that he will be heading up the football side of the club as we look ahead to next season."