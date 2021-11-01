UrduPoint.com

Spurs In Talks With Conte After Sacking Manager Nuno

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 11:15 PM

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks with Antonio Conte over the manager's job after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday following a dismal run of results in the Premier League

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks with Antonio Conte over the manager's job after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday following a dismal run of results in the Premier League.

Former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss Conte is understood to be the top target for the London club, who dismissed Nuno on Monday after just four months in charge.

Spurs had approached Conte about succeeding the axed Jose Mourinho earlier this year but were unable to convince the Italian to take the job.

If the 52-year-old accepts Tottenham's offer, he would return to the Premier League three years after leaving their London rivals Chelsea, where he won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Conte, who has also managed Juventus and Italy, guided Inter to the Serie A title last season but surprisingly left shortly afterwards.

Nuno's sacking came two days after Tottenham's woeful 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United, who have themselves struggled in recent weeks.

It was Spurs' fifth defeat in their past seven league games and the toxic reaction to the Portuguese coach at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium proved the final straw for chairman Daniel Levy.

A club statement on Monday said Nuno and his coaching staff had been "relieved of their duties".

"I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision," Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici said.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future." Spurs said a further update would follow in due course.

Tottenham, who have not won silverware since 2008, reached the Champions League final as recently as 2019 under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is now in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

But the club, who regularly finished in the top four under Pochettino, have lost their way since then and have missed out on the Champions League for two consecutive seasons.

- Nuno record - Nuno, 47, was announced as the new Spurs boss on June 30, replacing Mourinho, who was sacked in April.

Tottenham topped the Premier League table after three 1-0 wins at the start of the season, including a victory over defending champions Manchester City, but results rapidly deteriorated.

They have lost five of their past seven league matches and are eighth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Nuno lost seven of his 17 games in charge and former Tottenham star Gary Lineker tweeted: "Nuno has been fired. @SpursOfficial are something of a shambles at present." A statement from Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust said the organisation took no pleasure in Nuno's departure.

"Nuno Espirito Santo conducted himself with integrity, good grace and civility throughout his short time at Spurs," it said. "And although clearly not the right fit for Tottenham, we wish him and his coaching staff... well for the future."If appointed, Conte would be tasked with ensuring Tottenham play more adventurous football at their gleaming new stadium than the dour fare served up by the tactically conservative Nuno.

He would also have to get the best out of England captain Harry Kane, who has looked a shadow of his former self since his attempt to engineer a move to Manchester City was rebuffed by Levy.

Related Topics

Football Job London Gary Italy Manchester United April June 2019 From Best Top PSG Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Coach Juventus Tottenham Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

18 minutes ago
 Labourers have pivotal in economic stability : Mia ..

Labourers have pivotal in economic stability : Mian Aslam

2 minutes ago
 UN Disarmament Chief Says World Needs Multilateral ..

UN Disarmament Chief Says World Needs Multilateral Discussions on Hypersonics

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy, Merkel Discuss Donbas, Europe ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy, Merkel Discuss Donbas, European Energy Prices

2 minutes ago
 Indian, UK Prime Ministers Meet at COP26 Summit in ..

Indian, UK Prime Ministers Meet at COP26 Summit in Glasgow - New Delhi

54 minutes ago
 UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from L ..

UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from Lebanon

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.