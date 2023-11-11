Spurs mauled by Wolves late show

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said his under-strength side ran out of gas after Wolves struck twice in stoppage time to snatch a dramatic 2-1 win on Saturday

Wolverhampton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said his under-strength side ran out of gas after Wolves struck twice in stoppage time to snatch a dramatic 2-1 win on Saturday.

Brennan Johnson's first Spurs goal looked set to send Tottenham back above Manchester City to the top of the Premier League.

But after being wasteful for the first 90 minutes, Wolves found their shooting boots in added time.

Substitute Pablo Sarabia smashed home the equaliser before Mario Lemina steered in the winner.

Tottenham remain in second, but could be leapfrogged by Arsenal and Liverpool later this weekend.

Spurs have now suffered back-to-back defeats after losing for the first time in the league under Postecoglou on Monday when Chelsea emerged from north London 4-1 victors after an action-packed encounter.

There were also longer lasting consequences for Spurs from defeat to Chelsea as influential summer signings Micky van de Ven and James Maddison were ruled out with injury until the new year.

Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie were also suspended after being sent-off against Chelsea and Postecoglou conceded Spurs paid for the number of changes they were forced to make.

"Wolves were always going to come on strong. We probably ran out of a little bit of legs there which is understandable, a lot of those guys haven't played and they scored a couple of good goals," said Postecoglou.

There were no signs of a hangover early on as Postecoglou's men made a perfect start.

Pedro Porro's low cross picked out Johnson at the near post and the Welshman prodded in his first goal since a £47.

5 million ($58 million) move from Nottingham Forest.

That was as potent as the Tottenham attack were all game as the visitors were eventually made to pay for relying on a makeshift defence.

"I thought we could have been a bit more positive," added Postecoglou. "Scoring early, we played a bit more conservatively."

Guglielmo Vicario turned behind Lemina's powerful shot with Wolves best effort of the first half.

After the break, Gary O'Neil's men were guilty of failing to even making the Spurs' stopper work in their search for an equaliser.

Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-Chan and Sasa Kalajdzic all failed to hit the target with big chances to level.

Johnson had Tottenham's one major opportunity to extend their lead on the counter-attack, but this time got his finish wrong as an attempted chip sailed wide.

Wolves finally produced the moment of quality required in the final third when Sarabia connected sweetly on the volley to meet Cunha's cross.

Sarabia then turned provider for the winner with 96 minutes on the clock as Lemina slid in to turn the Spanish international's pass beyond the despairing dive of Vicario.

"The belief to score one then stay on the front foot and score another one shows how far we've come," said O'Neil.

"I didn't want to leave here today off the back of a good performance but still on 12 points, still looking at the teams below us, so to get to 15 is a big achievement for us."

Victory lifts Wolves up to 12th, nine points clear of the relegation zone.