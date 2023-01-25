UrduPoint.com

Spurs Sign Danjuma On Loan From Villarreal

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Tottenham have made their first signing of the January transfer window as Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma joined on loan from Villarreal for the rest of the season

Antonio Conte's side swooped for Danjuma after the 25-year-old had looked set to join Premier League strugglers Everton.

Danjuma will give Conte another attacking option as he looks to lift fifth-placed Tottenham back into the Premier League's top four after their recent struggles.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance," a statement on Tottenham's website said on Wednesday.

Aside from the prolific Harry Kane, Tottenham's forwards have struggled to hit top form this season, with Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison all dealing with injury issues at times.

Nigeria-born Danjuma could make his debut in Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie at second-tier Preston.

Danjuma had his first taste of the Premier League when he joined Bournemouth in 2019.

He spent two years with the Cherries, scoring 17 goals in 52 games, before moving to Spain in 2021.

During his first season with the La Liga side, Danjuma was a key figure in a run to the Champions League semi-finals, scoring six goals in 11 appearances in the competition.

He also netted 10 times in 23 La Liga matches last season but had fallen down the pecking order since Unai Emery's departure as Villarreal boss to take charge of Aston Villa.

Danjuma scored six times in 17 games in all competitions this term, but his last La Liga goal came back in October.

