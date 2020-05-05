UrduPoint.com
Spurs Star Winks Wary Of Football With No Fans

Tue 05th May 2020

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks said on Monday that many players would be unhappy if Premier League matches were staged behind closed doors during the coronavirus crisis

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks said on Monday that many players would be unhappy if Premier League matches were staged behind closed doors during the coronavirus crisis.

Premier League chiefs are working towards a June restart as they push to finish the 2019/20 season despite the pandemic.

It is widely accepted that the remaining 92 games would have to be held without any fans, with clubs reportedly told that all matches must be played at neutral venues.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Brighton forward Glenn Murray have expressed their concerns over returning to action while there is still a risk of contracting the virus.

Winks, who was part of the England squad that played a behind-closed-doors game in Croatia in 2018, said it would be a major blow not to have fans in stadiums, but he accepts that is likely to be the only option.

"It's a possibility of course and that could happen. It's probably something that not every Premier League player wants to do," Winks told the BBC.

"It's a strange situation not having the fans there. That's what makes football, that's what makes the atmosphere."Winks described the atmosphere at the match in Croatia as "very strange".

"It's not something that I like and I know a lot of players feel the same way," he said. "It's not something that anybody really wants to do but if it's the necessary action that's got to be done then it has to be done."

