UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spurs Top-four Hopes Hang By A Thread After Leeds Defeat

Muhammad Rameez 15 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:21 PM

Spurs top-four hopes hang by a thread after Leeds defeat

Leeds beat managerless Tottenham 3-1 on Saturday to put a huge dent in Spurs' ambitions of securing a coveted Premier League top-four spot

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Leeds beat managerless Tottenham 3-1 on Saturday to put a huge dent in Spurs' ambitions of securing a coveted Premier League top-four spot.

Son Heung-min cancelled out Stuart Dallas's early goal for Leeds midway the first half but Patrick Bamford restored the home side's lead shortly before the break and substitute Rodrigo struck late on.

Spurs, who sacked Jose Mourinho last month, remain five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea but now have just three games left -- one fewer than their London rivals.

It means Tottenham, beaten Champions League finalists in 2019, are almost certain to miss out on playing in Europe's elite club competition for a second consecutive season.

Leeds, who climbed above Arsenal into ninth place with the win, took an early lead when Dallas smashed home after Spurs failed to deal with a teasing cross from Jack Harrison.

Harrison fizzed the ball across the box from the left and Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris did well to keep the ball out after Sergio Regilon nearly put through his own goal.

But Lloris could nothing to prevent Dallas from smashing home from close range at the back post.

Tottenham were level in the 25th minute when Son Heung-min steered home Dele Alli's clever through ball.

But Leeds regained the lead in the 42nd minute as Bamford finished from close range for his 15th goal of the season following Ezgjan Alioski's cut-back.

Harry Kane had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half as Spurs pushed for an equaliser and then rattled the bar from a free kick with less than 20 minutes to go.

But it was Leeds who struck again to seal the three points, with Rodrigo finishing after a cross from fellow substitute Raphinha with just six minutes left.

Related Topics

Europe London Leeds Lead Dallas 2019 Post From Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

45 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.