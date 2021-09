Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

The head coaches of the six Cricket Associations in consultation with second XI coaches have finalised the Second XI teams for the Cricket Associations T20 Cup, which begins on 15 September at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The head coaches of the six cricket Associations in consultation with second XI coaches have finalised the Second XI teams for the Cricket Associations T20 Cup, which begins on 15 September at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta.

Defending champions Central Punjab, led by Saif Badar, will begin their campaign against Faraz Ali's Sindh on the opening day of the tournament.

Jalat Khan will lead Balochistan, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern will be led by Zohaib Khan and Umar Masood, respectively. Southern Punjab will be captained by Umar Siddique.

Fifteen matches will be played across eight days in the single-league competition and the team which tops the table will be declared winners.

The six teams will undergo Covid-19 rapid antigen test upon arrival on 11 September at a local hotel in Quetta.

The squads and event schedule: Balochistan 2nd XI � Jalat Khan (captain), Awais Zia, Abdul Hanan, Abdul Nasir, Aftab Ahmed, Fahad Hussain, Fahad Iqbal, Gohar Faiz, Gulraiz Sadaf (WK), Hidayat Ullah (WK), M. Ibrahim Snr, M.

Junaid, Mohammad Shahid, Najeeb Ullah Achakzai, Syed Zainullah and Taj Wali Central Punjab 2nd XI - Saif Badar (captain), Ahmed Abdullah Safi, Ali Shan, Asad Ali Jnr, Gohar Hafeez, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Junaid Ali, Kamran Afzal, M Faizan, M Irfan Jnr, Mudassar Riaz, Muhammad Imran Dogar, Muhammad Tabriaz Butt, Nisar Ahmed, Sohaib Ullah and Umar Akmal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI - Zohaib Khan (captain), Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Jamal, Aitizaz Habib, Amir Azmat, Maaz Khan, Mishal Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Nabi Gul, Niaz Khan, Sajjad Ali, Saqib Jamil, Syed Arif Shah, Tahir Khan and Yasir Khan Northern 2nd XI - Umair Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Ali Imran, Aqib Liaqat, Asad Raza, Ather Mehmood, Mubasir Khan, Munir Riaz, Nasir Nawaz, Raza Hassan, Sadaqat Ali, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Taimoor Sultan, Zaman Khan and Zeeshan Malik Sindh 2nd XI - Faraz Ali (captain), Ammad Alam, Arish Ali Khan, Asif Mehmood, Ghulam Mudassir, Imtiaz Laghari, Jahanzaib Sultan, Mohammad Afzal (WK), Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Umar, Rameez Aziz, Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Shahid Meerani, Umair bin Yousuf (VC) and Usman Khan Southern Punjab 2nd XI - Umar Siddique (captain), Ahsan Baig, Ali Majid, Ali Shafique, Dilbar Hussain, Hassan Khan, Humayun Altaf, Kaleem Ullah, M Shahryar, M Sudais, Moinuddin, Mukhtar Ahmed, Shahroon Siraj, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Khan and Yousuf Babar Cricket Associations T20 schedule (all matches at Bugti Stadium in Quetta): 15 Sep - Balochistan v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Central Punjab v Sindh 16 Sep � Northern v Southern Punjab; Balochistan v Sindh 17 Sep � Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab; Balochistan v Central Punjab 18 Sep � Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Sindh; Central Punjab v Southern Punjab 19 Sep � Northern v Sindh; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab 20 Sep � Balochistan v Northern; Sindh v Southern Punjab 21 Sep � Northern v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Balochistan v Southern Punjab22 Sep � Northern v Central Punjab.