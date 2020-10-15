Squads of Boys, Girls for Table Tennis camp named

Trials have entered the final stages in the ongoing second phase of the Under-16 Talent Program organized by the Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when boys and girls squad for the Table Tennis announced here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Trials have entered the final stages in the ongoing second phase of the Under-16 Talent Program organized by the Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when boys and girls squad for the Table Tennis announced here at Lala Rafique sports Arena on Thursday.

Talking to media men Yasir Khan said that the table tennis trials have been completed in which 16 players have been selected for the boys 'camp and 10 for the girls' camp. Anam, Asiya of Charsadda, Janita of Swabi, Maryam of Dera Ismail Khan, Umm Khawaja of Peshawar, Noor Khan of Swat, Hammad of Chitral, Omar Amjad of Swat, Mudassar of Peshawar, Mansoor of Swat, Hanzala of Abbottabad, Shayan Farooq of Peshawar, Abbas of Swat, Tauqeer of Chitral, Abdal of Swat, Mazhar of Haripur, Zain of Chitral, Nangian of Swat and Zeeshan islam of Upper Dir, Haseeb of Peshawar were selected for the camps.

The trials of Table Tennis were supervised by Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah along with Yasir, Absar Ali, Ibrahim Khan, Kainat Malik, Amna, and Iqra Rehman and Saira. Abbottabad Mehraj, Tanzeela of Charsadda, Ayesha, Khadija of Peshawar, Tayyaba of Abbottabad, Saman of Mardan, Sapna, Larib of Peshawar, Mahosh, Iqra, Noor, Khakla of Charsadda selected for Badminton Camp.

In the Men's Badminton Trials held in Hayatabad Sports Complex more than 100 players took part. Project Director PM 1000 Grounds Facilities Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murad Ali Khan Mohmand was the chief guest and met with all the participating players.

International badminton coach Nadeem Khan, Fazal-ur-Rehman along with Hayatullah and women coaches Urooj Khan, Fatima supervised the trials of both men and women. Football, volleyball, athletics, squash, hockey trials are underway.

The Names of the selected players will be announced on Friday. The selected players will be trained for 15-day and the final selection would be made in the third stage at the end of the camp before selecting them to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Junior and National Senior Championship. Provincial teams will be selected for various games after the final trials who will represent the province in provincial and national level competitions.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Sports Operations Syed Saqlain Shah and Director Rashida Ghaznavi, Chief Coach Shafqat Admin Officer Jaffar Shah visited the ongoing trials at various grounds, inspected the ongoing process of trials and talked to the players.

He assured the players that the players would be selected in a transparent manner and all facilities would be provided to them for the preparation of provincial and national level competitions. He said that cash prizes would be given to all the players who would perform well in provincial and national level competitions while financial assistance would also be given to them for continuing their education.