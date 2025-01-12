Squash Champion Sohail Adnan Given Warm Welcome
Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) British Junior Squash Champion, 12-year-old Sohail Adnan was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in Bahawalpur.
He was received at Bahawalpur Railway Station by Bahawalpur Commissioner Nadir Chathha, senior officials of the district management and Sport Department, Government of Punjab and a large number of citizens.
The commissioner presented him flowers and brought him to home in his official vehicle with protocol. He said people of Pakistan were proud of Sohail Adnan, who won the title for Pakistan after 18 years.
“Adnan Sohail is our pride and we all are proud of him,” he said adding that win of Sohail Adnan was being celebrated in Bahawalpur with national zeal like in that other parts of the country.
Sohail Adnan won the under-13 title of British Junior Squash Championship recently held in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
