Open Menu

Squash Champion Sohail Adnan Given Warm Welcome

Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Squash Champion Sohail Adnan given warm welcome

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) British Junior Squash Champion, 12-year-old Sohail Adnan was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in Bahawalpur.

He was received at Bahawalpur Railway Station by Bahawalpur Commissioner Nadir Chathha, senior officials of the district management and Sport Department, Government of Punjab and a large number of citizens.

The commissioner presented him flowers and brought him to home in his official vehicle with protocol. He said people of Pakistan were proud of Sohail Adnan, who won the title for Pakistan after 18 years.

“Adnan Sohail is our pride and we all are proud of him,” he said adding that win of Sohail Adnan was being celebrated in Bahawalpur with national zeal like in that other parts of the country.

Sohail Adnan won the under-13 title of British Junior Squash Championship recently held in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Government Of Punjab Vehicle Bahawalpur Birmingham United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dha ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

20 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academ ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

20 minutes ago
 70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in ..

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days

49 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

50 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancin ..

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch g ..

Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..

2 hours ago
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins tr ..

Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club

2 hours ago
 SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo C ..

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal par ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

3 hours ago
 Economic Integration Committee reviews its achieve ..

Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports