Squash Championship 2022 Commences

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 28, 2022 | 07:03 PM

The first Torusam Khan National Boys and Girls Squash Championship 2022 started at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex here Monday

The Championship was inaugurated by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon. National Hero Jahangir Khan, Tournament Director Commander Abdul Wasi, Naveed Alam, Sports Coordinator Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan and others were also present.

Organized by Pakistan Navy, the Championship will continue until March 31. 32 girls in U-13 category, 43 boys in U-19 and 16 players in master category are participating in the Championship.

Teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Sui Northern Gas Company are participating.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Commissioner Karachi said that the lights of Karachi have been restored and sports activities have intensified in the city.

Muhammad Iqbal Memon said sports activities in the city are being heavily sponsored to provide opportunities for youth to move forward.

