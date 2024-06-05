Squash Coach Muhammad Waseem completes Level-II Coaching Course from WSF

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Promising squash coach of Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Waseem has achieved a prominent position by completing the Level-II coaching course from the World Squash Federation.

Muhammad Waseem has the honor of having previously completed his Level-I Coaching Course with distinction from the Asian Squash Federation and moved on to the Level-II Coaching Course organized by the Pakistan Squash Federation with the collaboration of World Squash Federation.

Muhammad Waseem got a prominent position for Pakistan in the Level-II Advanced Coaching Course organized by the World Squash Federation.

He has also completed his Squash Refereeing Course and twice received the certificate of Advanced Coaching Course which includes Endurance, Speed, Stamina and Biomechanics of Games organized by Pakistan Sports board.

Muhammad Waseem, hailing from Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has obtained his Master Degree in Sports Sciences and Physical education.

World Squash Coaching Tutor, Michael Khan who is the program Manager World Squash Federation while appreciating the performance of Muhammad Waseem said that he had proved to be a good coach who also performed coaching duties with Pakistan Age Group teams visited Hong Kong, twice Malaysia, and Thailand.

International Course Conductor and Tutor World Squash Federation Major Maniam who belongs to Malaysia conducted the course and Muhammad Waseem completed his course under the Michael Khan and Major Maniam supervision.

Muhammad Waseem said that the two international coaches Tutors have delivered their best to us and we learnt good things from them and hopefully the World Squash Federation would continue working on providing much updated skills to the coaches in future.

Muhammad Waseem got the prominent position among all the participants by clearing his theoretical and practical exam with distinction and also submitted his coaching assignment to World Squash Federation (WSF).

He also thanked Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for extending support to him during his coaching courses. He said that he supported him a lot during training and coaching time and this is the reason that he completed his Level-I from Asian Squash Federation and the Pakistan Squash Federation moved his name to the World Squash Federation for the advanced course.

Muhammad Waseem said that a lot of work is needed in the field of coaching now that the modern way of coaching has completely changed, the importance of body mechanics, speed and stamina has increased, which is very important to introduce at the grassroots level.

He added that real coaching is necessary at the grassroots level so that the player can be corrected from his or her mistakes in the beginning so that he or she can be the best player in the future to come. He said that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan, but the hard work that Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan and Qamar Zaman have been doing in their time, the players are not doing that hard work now, due to which they cannot get access by top ranking at the national and international levels.

He said that players must get used to hard work so that Pakistan can regain its lost place in the world of squash. On this occasion, squash wizard and 8-time World Squash Champion Jansher Khan Khan praised Muhammad Waseem’s performance and said that Muhammad Waseem’s performance is improving with every day passing. Muhammad Waseem needs to work a lot in the coming time so that the players can reach the best in the international ranking.

There is a dire need for good coaches to groom the 'raw' talent, Jansher Khan said. He said that the Pakistan Squash Federation should also support good coaches to help bring good players to the national and international levels.

