Squash Confirmed For 2024 Pan-American Masters Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Squash confirmed for 2024 Pan-American Masters Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pan-American Masters Games has announced it will offer squash as one of twenty-six sports at the Cleveland 2024 Games, to be held on July 12-21, with the release of its official sports progamme last week.

Hosted by Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, this Olympic-like sports festival for master athletes, those competing over 30 years old, is expected to be the largest international gathering in Northeast Ohio's history, the World Squash Federation said on its website.

Held every four years in the Americas, the Games will bring over 7,500 masters athletes from more than 50 countries along with thousands of spectators, families and friends. This event will provide more than $18 million in economic impact to the local Cleveland economy.

Squash enjoys a large and diverse player base at the masters level, including across the Americas, with world masters champions coming from a wide variety of nations.

The squash competition will be held at the Cleveland Racquet Club and will be open to players of all abilities.

Registration for the Games will open later this summer with additional updates such as sports requirements and hotels will be made available throughout 2023. Masters athletes and community members who are interested in learning more can sign up for the newsletter.

"Squash is a sport for life, and there is no better showcase of this than the large and active community of masters players in the United States, across the Americas, and around the world," said Kevin Klipstein, President and CEO of US Squash.

"Inclusion in the Pan-American Masters Games will showcase the skill, passion, and international diversity of our sport's athletes. We are grateful to the Cleveland Racquet Club for stepping forward as hosts, and I'm confident it will be an exceptional experience for all players.

" "We're excited to announce our official sports program for the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games. Our team has been hard at work over the last several months planning an event local, national and international masters athletes will enjoy," said Rachael Stentz-Baugher, Executive Director of Pan-American Masters Games and SVP, Community and Corporate Engagement of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

"We feel this lineup of sports will showcase Cleveland's world-class venues, iconic skyline, and beautiful parks while creating a fun and competitive atmosphere." Federación Panamericana de Squash President Francisco Paradisi added: "We're delighted to see squash confirmed once again for inclusion in the Pan-American Masters Games." "Squash has a thriving masters community throughout the Americas region. In the 2018 Charlottesville WSF World Masters Championships, Pan American players alone captured 21 medals and I'm sure every player who participates next year will enjoy the hospitality of Cleveland and put on a great show for everyone watching! "I wish everyone planning on being part of the Games in 2024 the best of luck." WSF President Zena Wooldridge said: "Squash has one of the most vibrant masters communities in the world, from over 35s to over 85s, with players from 10 different nations – four of those Pan-American – winning gold medals at last year's WSF World Masters Championships.

"The 2016 Games in Vancouver were a brilliant showcase of our sport and our masters' community and I have every confidence that the Cleveland 2024 Games will be another spectacular celebration of what squash can bring to a multi-sport Games.

"My thanks to the Pan-American Masters Games for including squash in next year's Games in Cleveland, as well as FPS and US Squash for their tireless work in supporting and promoting our sport."

