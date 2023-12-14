Open Menu

Squash League Inaugurated Under PMYP

The inauguration ceremony of the National Squash League (Men and Women) was held yesterday under the auspices of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) at Air University Islamabad

Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training) Air Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed Qureshi was the chief guest.

While, famous squash players, Mr Qamar Zaman and Ms Sadia Gul, Member (IT) Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Jamil Ahmad and Vice Chancellor Air University Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed (Retd) also attended the ceremony.

Men and women squash teams, who have already won at a provincial level, also participated in the event.

Meanwhile, HEC athletes also shined in the National Athletics Championship.

Athletes won five gold, four silver and nine bronze medals in Men’s games, while 13 gold, seven silver and nine bronze won in women's games during the Junior Athletics Championship held at Artillery Regimental Centre, Attock.

Similarly, in the senior category's 51st Athletics Championship, the women's team secured 2nd position with 5 gold, 11 silver and 5 bronze while the men’s team won 3rd position with 2 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze.

It is worth mentioning here that Athletes, who have won medals, are eligible for one-year scholarships and prize money.

