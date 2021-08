Squash quarterfinals on Sunday

The 2nd round matches of the PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash Championship were played on Saturday here at the Mushaf Squash Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The 2nd round matches of the PSF-Combaxx sports Squash Championship were played on Saturday here at the Mushaf Squash Complex.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Combaxx Sports was organizing PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash Championship at Mushaf Squash Complex.

In the 2nd round matches, Tayyab Aslam (Pak) beat Haris Qasim (Pak) by 11-5,11-7,11-6 in 26 Min, Farhan Mehboob (Pak) beat M Farhan Hashmi (Pak) by 11-9,11-5,5-11,11-9 in 36 Min, Hamza Sharif (Pak) beat Zahir Shah (Pak) by 11-6,11-5,11-7 in 21 Min, Amaad Fareed (Pak) beat Muhammad Ashab Irfan (Pak) by 10-12,11-3,11-5,11-2 in 25 Min, Nasir Iqbal (Pak) beat Darosham Khan (Can) by 11-6,11-6,11-4 in 19 Min, Farhan Zaman (Pak) beat Salman Saleem (Pak) by 7-11,11-3,11-3,11-7 in 30 Min, Israr Ahmad (Pak) beat Noor Zaman (Pak) by 11-9, 4-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-3 in 46 Min and Asim Khan (Pak) beat Waqar Mehboob (Pak) by 11-6,11-1,11-5 in 12 Min. The quarterfinals would be played on Sunday.