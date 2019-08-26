Squash tourney to prepare players for SAG commences on Monday

As part of its preparations for South Asian Games (SAG), the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) will hold Pakistan International Squash Tournament for country's players only from August 26-30 at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ):As part of its preparations for South Asian Games (SAG), the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) will hold Pakistan International Squash Tournament for country's players only from August 26-30 at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. The 13th South Asian Games are scheduled to be held at Kathmandu, Nepal from December 1-10.

A spokesman of PSF said on Sunday that the tournament was being held to prepare players for the SAG. "In continuation of our previous practice, we would be sending our teams during these Games for participation in Individual and Team events," said on Sunday.

The tournament carries prize money of $10,000 for men and $5,000 for women players.

In men event, Tayyab Aslam is top seed and Farhan Mehboob is second seed. Whereas in women event, Madina Zafar is No 1 seed and Moqaddas Ashraf is No 2 seed.

The tournament finals would be played on 30 August, 2019.

The PSF spokesman said that SAG were one of the important squash events and PSF had been regularly sending its Men and Women squash contingent for it.

"Top best men and women players would be shortlisted and kept under regular training at Pakistan National Squash Academy", the spokesman said, adding that their performance in training, future national and international events and discipline would be closely monitored by PSF.

He said that after their detailed evaluation and assessment of performance men and women players would be finalized for participation in SAG in order to extract best results during topflight event of the squash at Nepal. "The PSF wishes all participating players to perform their best," he added.