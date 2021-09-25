Squash wizard Jansher, sports circle greet Secretary Sports Abid Majeed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Squash wizard legendary Jansher Khan and the sports circles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday congratulated Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed for successfully completion of his course after being part of the 114th National Management Course at National Management College.

In a felicitation messages Squash legends and eight times World Champion and six times British Open Champion Jansher Khan, world champions Qamar Zaman and Mohib Ullah Khan, former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, hockey Olympian Rahim Khan, former skipper of volleyball team Abdur Rahim, former Test cricketer pacer Umer Gul, former international athlete Habib Ur Rehman Afridi, four times international gold medalist athlete Bahre Karam, President Pride of Performance and two times South Asian Karate Gold Medalist Khalid Noor, former IGP and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Hockey Federation Muhammad Saeed Khan, President Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Secretary General AIPs Asian Amjad Aziz Malik, President Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ijaz Ahmad Khan Daudzai, Secretary Imran Yousafzai and all members, former international hockey umpire Muhammad Asif Orakzai, former skipper Pakistan Footballs teams Gohar Zaman, Basit Kamal, former international football Shahid Khan Shinwari, former international cricketer Miss Salam Faiz, international table tennis player Kainat Tabasoom, international table tennis player Fahad Khawjah, international wrestler Niamat Ullah, international tennis players Hamza Roman, Kashan Umer, Shoaib Khan, tennis coach Roman Gul, former Director General Sports and Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Sports merged area Pir Abdullah Shah, Director Development Saleem Raza, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Youth Saleem Jan Marwat, Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Mohmand, Deputy Directors Aziz Ullah Jan, Tariq Khan, Niamat Ullah, AD Zakir Ullah, sports coaches Shah Faisal, Syed Jaffar Shah, Muhammad Nadeem, Nouman Khan, Hayatullah, Alam Zeb, Nimat Ullah, female coaches Miss Oreen Jasia, Miss Amina, Pakistan No.

1 badminton player Murad Ali, SAF gold medalist karate player Murad Khan, District Sports Officers Tehseen Ullah Khan, Sikandar Shah, Muhammad Naveed, Mukhtiar Hussain, Suleman Khan, Muhammad Tariq, Ibrar Khan, Regional Sports Officers Anwar Kamal Burki, Razi Ullah Betani, Jamshed Baloch, Kashif (Swat), Senior coach and former international hockey player Shafqat Ullah, international hockey players Waqas Khan, Naveed Iqbal, Zahid Khan congratulated Secretary Sports Abid Majeed for his successful completion of the National Management Course and expressed their hope that he (Abid Majeed) would continue his efforts as far as promotion of sports and his work for the welfare of sportsmen and sportswomen in the province.

They also congratulated Abid Majeed for receiving his certificate from the President of Pakistan, who was the chief guest at the concluding and certificate distribution ceremony of the 114th National Management Course at National College.

Abid Majeed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was part of the 114th National Management Course. During the Qualified Management Training Course, he also helped his colleagues, which led to Muhammad Abid Majeed being awarded the Certificate of "The Most Helpful Participant" by the Dean of the National College of Management. Abid Majeed has previously served the province as Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.