Sri Lanka 151-4 at lunch against West Indies

Galle, Sri Lanka, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka were 151-4 four at lunch on day four of the second Test against the West Indies in Galle on Thursday, after conceding a first innings lead of 49.

The hosts lost opener Pathum Nissanka on the last ball before lunch for 66, ending a 78-run fourth-wicket stand with Dhananjaya de Silva.

The West Indies also dismissed Charith Asalanka in the extended morning session.