Sri Lanka A Post 298 On Day 1 Against Pakistan Shaheens

Muhammad Rameez Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM

Sri Lanka A post 298 on Day 1 against Pakistan Shaheens

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad continued his remarkable run from injury as Sri Lanka A reached 293 for eight at stumps on the opening day of the second four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad continued his remarkable run from injury as Sri Lanka A reached 293 for eight at stumps on the opening day of the second four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Monday.

Khurram, who last week recorded match figures of nine for 102 in Pakistan Shaheens’ seven-wicket victory in the first four-dayer, delivered another outstanding performance with figures of 10-2-30-6. Despite his fiery spell that redcued Sri Lanka ‘A’ to 35 for five and later 150 for seven, a rearguard action, led by Sonal Dinusha, helped the visitors post a respectable total.

No.7 batter Dinusha came to his side’s rescue with a resilient knock of 81 off 169 balls, laced with seven fours. No.9 batter Wanuja Sahan provided invaluable support with a brisk 63 off 79 balls, including six fours and a six, as the duo stitched a crucial 98-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Dinusha was also involved in three other useful stands.

He shared a 59-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Pavan Rathnayake (35), followed by a 56-run stand for the seventh wicket with Dinura Kalupahana (30). An unbeaten ninth-wicket stand with No.10 Isitha Wijesundara had so far yielded 45 runs, with Wijesundara blazing his way to 38 not out off just 26 balls, including four fours and three sixes.

Apart from Khurram, Ahmed Safi Abdullah was the only other bowler to make an impact, finishing with figures of 2 for 100.

Scores in brief (day 1 of 4): Sri Lanka ‘A’ 293-8, 75 overs (Sonal Dinusha 81 not out, Wanuja Sahan 63, Isitha Wijesundara 38 not out, Pavan Rathnayake 35, Ahan Wickramsinghe 30, Dinura Kalupahana 30; Khurram Shahzad 6-30, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2-100).

