Sri Lanka A Team Arrives In Islamabad For Series Against Pakistan Shaheens

Muhammad Rameez Published November 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Sri Lanka A team arrived in Islamabad on Friday to commence a thrilling series against Pakistan Shaheens, starting November 11.

According to details, the visitors will engage in a cricketing extravaganza, featuring two four-day matches and three fifty-over matches. All matches will be held at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium from November 11 to 29.

Mohammad Huraira will lead Pakistan Shaheens in the two four-day and three 50-over matches against Sri Lanka ’A’ at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11 to 29.

The four-day matches will be played on November 11-14 and November 18-21. Meanwhile, the 50-over matches will take place on November 25, 27 and 29.

Pakistan Shaheens squad- Four-dayers: Mohammad Huraira (captain) (Sialkot), Abdul Faseeh (Rawalpindi), Ahmed Safi Abdullah (Faisalabad), Ali Zaryab (Lahore), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Hussain Talat (Lahore), Kashif Ali (Rawalpindi), Khurram Shahzad (Faisalabad), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (Karachi), Mohammad Rameez Jnr (Lahore), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Fata), Rohail Nazir (Islamabad), Saad Khan (Hyderabad) and Sameen Gul (Fata).

50-over matches: Mohammad Huraira (captain) (Sialkot), Abdul Faseeh (Rawalpindi), Abdul Samad (Faisalabad), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Hussain Talat (Lahore), Maaz Sadaqat (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Mohammad Imran Jnr (Swat), Muhammad Imran (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Fata), Rohail Nazir (Islamabad), Sharoon Siraj (Multan), Sirajuddin (Fata) and Ubaid Shah (Lahore).

