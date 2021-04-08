UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Appoints New Cricket Selectors

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:30 PM

Sri Lanka appoints new cricket selectors

Sri Lanka appointed a six-member cricket selection panel on Thursday ahead of the two-match Bangladesh tour of the island

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka appointed a six-member cricket selection panel on Thursday ahead of the two-match Bangladesh tour of the island.

Earlier this year, chief selector Ashantha de Mel resigned after the national team lost both Tests of the two-match home series against England.

The new panel will be headed by former Test player Pramodya Wickramasinghe, the cricket board said in a statement.

Others in the panel are: Romesh Kaluwitharana, Hemantha Wickramaratne, Varuna Waragoda, S. H. U Karnain and Thilaka Nilmini Gunarathne.

Bangladesh arrive in Sri Lanka next week to play two Test matches in Kandy.

More Stories From Sports

