Sri Lanka bans three Test players for one year over covid breach

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's cricket board on Friday banned three top players for one year for leaving their bio-secure hotel during a tour of England.

The lengthy bans were ordered after vice captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella were recorded in viral social media videos on a night out in Durham the day before a one-day international against England.