Sri Lanka Bans Three Test Players For One Year Over Covid Breach

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:56 PM

Sri Lanka's cricket board on Friday banned three top players for one year for breaking Covid-19 restrictions by leaving their bio-secure hotel during a tour of England

The lengthy bans and $50,000 fines were ordered after vice captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella were seen in viral social media videos on a night out in Durham the day before a one-day international against England.

The national board said the trio, who were sent home from the tour on June 28, had brought "disrepute to Sri Lanka Cricket and the country.

" The board ordered a two-year ban against all three, but one year was suspended. They will be on probation for two years once their ban is served.

A five-member independent disciplinary panel on Thursday found the three guilty of violating health regulations and leaving their hotel in Durham.

The trio were found guilty of "breaching Covid-19 safety guidelines, instruction sand regulations of the team management and... putting into jeopardy the safety of said players, fellow team members and others."

