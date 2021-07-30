Sri Lanka bans three Test players for one year over covid breach

Sri Lanka's cricket board on Friday banned three top players for one year for breaking Covid-19 restrictions by leaving their bio-secure hotel during a tour of England

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's cricket board on Friday banned three top players for one year for breaking Covid-19 restrictions by leaving their bio-secure hotel during a tour of England.

The lengthy bans and $50,000 fines were ordered after vice captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella were seen in viral social media videos on a night out in Durham the day before a one-day international against England.

The national board said the trio, who were sent home from the tour on June 28, had brought "disrepute to Sri Lanka Cricket and the country.

" The board ordered a two-year ban against all three, but one year was suspended. They will be on probation for two years once their ban is served.

A five-member independent disciplinary panel on Thursday found the three guilty of violating health regulations and leaving their hotel in Durham.

The trio were found guilty of "breaching Covid-19 safety guidelines, instruction sand regulations of the team management and... putting into jeopardy the safety of said players, fellow team members and others."