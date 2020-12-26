UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Bat In First Test Against South Africa

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat in the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday

"We'll back ourselves and back our batsmen," said Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne of his decision to make first use of a pitch which usually gives some help to the bowlers early on while having a reputation for uneven bounce later in a match.

Karunaratne said his players had prepared well despite not having played a Test match since January. South Africa have also not been in Test action since January.

Missing from the Sri Lankan line-up was fast bowler Suranga Lakmal, who was struggling with a hamstring injury in the build-up to the match. Sri Lanka gave a first cap to leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

South Africa also had a debutant in fast bowler Lutho Sipamla, who was selected ahead of fellow uncapped bowler Glenton Stuurman, who reportedly was suffering from a "niggle".

"We're ready to get going," said South African captain Quinton de Kock. Asked how much his team had discussed their 2-0 defeat in a home series in 2018/19, De Kock said: "None - we've just concentrated on our own game." Teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

