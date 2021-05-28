Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs in third ODI

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera took five wickets as Sri Lanka thrashed Bangladesh by 97 runs to clinch a consolation victory in the third one-day international on Friday

Skipper Kusal Perera hit 120 to guide Sri Lanka to 286-6, a total they defended by bowling out Bangladesh for 189 in 42.

3 overs in Dhaka. The hosts won the series 2-1.

Mahmudullah Riyad top-scored with 53 runs while Mosaddek Hossain made 51. Sri Lanka's Chameera returned career-best ODI figures of 5-16 from his nine overs.