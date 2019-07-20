UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan To Retain West Asia Baseball C'ship Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 08:20 PM

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to retain West Asia Baseball C'ship title

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Defending champions- Sri Lanka retained the title of West Asia Baseball Championship, defeating Pakistan in a thriller in the 14th edition of the event in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday.

According to information received here the world number 24 Pakistan, who had remained unbeaten in the event tasted first defeat in the final fixtures by 4-5 runs. Both sides displayed outstanding skills and agility as the match continued for nine innings. It was however, the hosts Sri Lanka that controlled their nerves to overcome the inspiring Pakistani side in the 9th innings.

