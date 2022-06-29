UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka-bound Test Squad's 2nd Warm Up Match On Thursday

Muhammad Rameez Published June 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Sri Lanka-bound Test squad's 2nd warm up match on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The second warm up match of Pakistan Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka will commence on Thursday at Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan squad's training that commenced on June 26, will conclude on Friday.

Players who are in England for county cricketAzhar Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood – are not part of the camp and will join the team ahead of departure for Sri Lanka on 6 July from Lahore.

Pakistan are set to tour Sri Lanka for a two-Test series starting 16 July, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

