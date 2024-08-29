Sri Lanka Bowl In Second Test Against England
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and elected to field in the second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday.
A sunny day and lightly grassed pitch appeared to offer the prospect of good batting conditions but De Silva explained his decision by saying: "There is always swing in the first hour."
England captain Ollie Pope, leading the team for the second time in the ongoing absence this series of Ben Stokes with a torn hamstring, said: "We were going to have a bat, at Lord's we look up, happy to be batting."
Both sides had already named their teams for this match after England won the first Test at Old Trafford by five wickets last week to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.
England made one change, recalling injury-prone fast bowler Olly Stone for his first Test in three years after express quick Mark Wood was ruled out after suffering a thigh injury.
Sri Lanka made two changes, with Pathum Nissanka, who has enjoyed one-day international success this year but last played a Test match in 2022, replacing Kusal Mendis in the top order and paceman Lahiru Kumara coming in for left-armer Vishwa Fernando.
"Nissanka has been in good form in white-ball cricket, and we need 20 wickets to win so Lahiru is a good option," said De Silva. "Gameplan-wise, the same, but we need to execute better."
Sri Lanka have never won a Test at Lord's, drawing six and losing two.
This match marks the 40th anniversary of Sri Lanka's first Test in England, where they managed a highly creditable draw at Lord's.
Teams
England: Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka (wkt), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS)
tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
