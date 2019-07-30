UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Coach Given Deadline To Quit: Minister

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 09:06 PM

Sri Lanka coach given deadline to quit: Minister

Sri Lanka was considering applications from three "top international cricket coaches" to replace incumbent Chandika Hathurusingha, who has until mid-August to step down, the country's sports minister said Tuesday

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka was considering applications from three "top international cricket coaches" to replace incumbent Chandika Hathurusingha, who has until mid-August to step down, the country's sports minister said Tuesday.

Harin Fernando said Hathurusingha would be given until the start of Sri Lanka's home Test series against New Zealand, which begins on August 14, to quit and make way for a new coach.

"Before the New Zealand Test series we will have a new coach," Fernando told reporters in Colombo.

"If Hathurusingha does not leave, we may have to consider legal action or offer him a different job at the board." Following Sri Lanka's disappointing World Cup, where they finished in sixth-place, Hathurusingha and his assistants were expected to be shown the door.

Fernando said there were three top international coaches willing to replace Hathurusingha, a former Sri Lankan Test player.

Earlier Tuesday Fernando said Hathurusingha's remuneration -- $40,000 a month -- was too high, adding: "If we are winning only 35 percent of the games, no need to pay such high fees to coaches." Fernando said the international candidates were asking for lower salaries of between $17,500 to $25,000 a month, but did not name them.

"For the price we are paying now, we can get two foreign coaches," he said.

"We must renegotiate the high fees we are paying at the moment. If they don't agree, they can go." Meanwhile Hathurusingha has insisted he would stay to see out his contract.

"I have another 16 months," he told reporters earlier this month after returning to Colombo from the World Cup in England. "I hope to remain until my contract runs out." Hathurusingha also acknowledged that team management had to "accept responsibility for what happened".

Sri Lanka cricket was in crisis when Hathurusingha was appointed in December 2017, after a successful three-year spell in charge of Bangladesh.

They had just been hammered in Tests by India at home and away, and played poorly in one-day internationals. Under Hathurusingha, Sri Lanka notched up Test wins against England and Australia.

The first Test against New Zealand will be played in Galle starting August 14, and the second will begin on August 22 at Colombo's P. Sara stadium.

Three T20s will be played on August 31, September 2 and September 6.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Australia Sports Bangladesh Sri Lanka Job Galle Colombo Price New Zealand May August September December 2017 From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 30 July 2019

49 seconds ago

Mayor Karachi seeks federal govt's help to control ..

54 seconds ago

Knee high rainwater accumulated around Red Crescen ..

19 minutes ago

Strike of WASA employees halts de-watering of accu ..

19 minutes ago

Police arrest 38 suspects in operation in Kohat

19 minutes ago

Another spell of heavy downpour inundates city are ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.